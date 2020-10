HANSON, Arthur H. "Art" 79, of New Port Richey, passed away peacefully October 20, 2020 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna; two sons, Mark (Abby) and Michael (Lesa); and two grandchildren, Maria and Alexey. He is also survived by a sister, Carol and a brother, Don. He enjoyed working outdoors, watching hockey and news, and doing jigsaw puzzles with the grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



