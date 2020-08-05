Arthur Jones

JONES, Arthur Phillip "Phil" USAF (Ret.) 82, of Sun City Center, Phil rolled his final perfect game and earned his wings August 1, 2020. Although his body has exhausted all of its resources, his sly and sunny smile and steadfast spirit will forever remain by his family and friends. Phil was born and raised in Pensacola Florida. He started his life adventures by joining the United States Navy and later retired from the United States Air Force. Phil always said he could not understand how his beautiful bride, Lola, gave him the time of day. So he proposed on their first date so she could not change her mind and he swore for fifty-eight years that it was love at first sight. In addition to spending time with his lovely wife, Phil enjoyed cooking, watching NASCAR, and of course his favorite pastime was bowling. He turned it into a family sport, all of his children were bowling the minute they could walk. This tradition has been carried on by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Phil had the sunniest of smiles and was always willing to give one away for free to anyone who would take it. Phil is survived by his beautiful and loving wife, Lola, his two daughters, Angela and Renee, his grandchildren, Cassandra, Bryan, Sean, Kayla, Gabby, Cory, Julianna, his great grandchildren Ryder, Skylnn and Kaden and many loving nieces and nephews. Phil was preceded in death by his son Anthony and his grandson Erik. The family is very grateful for the care and dignity shown to Phil during his last days by Cypress Creek Assisted Living and the Melech Hospice House of Temple Terrance. Donations may be sent to either in lieu of flowers. Services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Brandon Fellowship Baptist Church at 1:30 pm. "Sweetheart, Dad, Pops, Papa we love you and know you are in a place with endless spicy cheez-its." Please visit: SouthernFuneralCare.com