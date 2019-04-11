BROWN, Arthur Lee Sr.
66, of St. Petersburg, passed away March 28, 2019. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is survived by his daughter, Arsha Brown; two sons, Arthur Brown Jr. and Aaron Brown; four grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be Saturday, April 13, 11 am, at Lawson Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019