BROWN, Arthur Lee Sr.

66, of St. Petersburg, passed away March 28, 2019. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is survived by his daughter, Arsha Brown; two sons, Arthur Brown Jr. and Aaron Brown; four grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be Saturday, April 13, 11 am, at Lawson Funeral Home

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019
