69, passed away February 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Art was a Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force (Retired), serving over 35 years. He was also employed as a manager with the U.S. Postal Service for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo S. and Catherine Pelletier and sister, Carol Proulx. Art is survived by his wife of 48 years and the love of his life, Nancy A. Pelletier; son, Scott R. Pelletier (Bonnie); grandson, Benjamin Arthur; son, Jason L. Pelletier (Maria); grandson, Nicholas; granddaughter, Cheryl; brother, Alan Pelletier (Karen); as well as many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 2, 2019, 12:30 pm, at Incarnation Catholic Church. Interment will take place at a later date at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gonzalez Funeral Home (813) 931-1833.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019