RITZEL, Arthur R. "Art"



84, passed away Feb. 13, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, MO the only child of Arthur and Bertha Josias Ritzel. Art is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 38 years, Karen Ritzel. He loved to travel with Karen and they enjoyed numerous trips both here and abroad.



Art earned an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Washington Unversity, St. Louis, MO. After honorably serving his country in the



Art was very devoted to East Lake United Methodist Church and served for many years as a church Trustee.



He was a great problem solver with an inquisitive mind. He used these talents to give back to his community and beyond. Art was an active volunteer, treasurer, and a member of the Board's Executive Committee of ToyMakers of East Lake for over 10 years.



Art is survived by his beloved wife, Karen; his children, Cynthia Marie Ritzel Jenness (Lee) and Christina Nicole Ritzel Biava (Ian); and grandchild, Ashley Phelps Kinni (Matt). He is also survived by his two stepchildren, Richard Brown (Tom) and Christine Sumner; as well as two more grandchildren, Kennedy Ruth Sumner and Jonathan Nordman.



A celebration of his life will be held at 11 am, Friday, March 15, 2019 at East Lake United Methodist Church, 2801 East Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34685. The service will be followed by a reception.



The family suggests memorials in Art's name take the form of donations to ToyMakers of East Lake,



Heartfelt thanks to the caregivers and staff at Suncoast Hospice and Mease Countryside Hospital. Your kind and competent care is very much appreciated by the Ritzel Family.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019

