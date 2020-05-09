RADIN, Arthur Eugene "Gene" 90, of Nicholasville, KY passed away April 25, 2020. He served 42 years in the U.S. Coast Guard mostly in the Reserves. His wife of 68 years, Margaret "Peggy" Engelhardt Radin, joined him in the Coast Guard Reserves and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. Together Gene and Peggy have 62 years of CG service. Of the numerous military ribbons and medals awarded to Chief Warrant Officer 4 Radin, he was most proud of the Navy Achievement Medal awarded him by the Navy Logistics Command for service while assigned in Bahrain during Operation Desert Shield. Gene earned a B.A. from Florida State University and M.Ed. from Miami University of Ohio. He was retired from a successful sales career with the Koppers Company. Gene was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the CG Combat Veterans, the American Legion, the CG Auxiliary, and lifetime member of the Reserve Officers Assoc. and the Alpha Kappa Psi Nation Business Assoc. He volunteered for many years with Central Kentucky Radio Eye. Gene and Peggy were long-time volunteers at the Thomas-Hood Veterans Center along with volunteer service to a variety of other non-profit organizations. In addition to Gene's beloved wife, he leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Wendy Henry (Keith) of Lexington, Becky Turbeville (Wayne) of Crestwood, KY; and five precious grandchildren, Devin and Shae Henry plus Mitchell, Jamie, and Aiden Turbeville. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Ronald Kay Radin and sister, Gail Brown (Radin). Gene graduated from Plant High. The family appreciates the help and support of the Radin's many friends. In accordance with Gene's wishes, a formal military funeral will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas-Hood Veterans Center.



