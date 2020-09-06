Arthur ROSET

ROSET, Arthur Vincent passed away peacefully July 30, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. He was 88 years old. Raised by Cuban mother, Lola Evangeline Perez, he was taught the importance of education and hard work. He proudly served his country in the Coast Guard from 1952-1956, then on the GI Bill, earned his degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Miami. Art met his wife, Marion, in Miami. They moved to Seattle where their son, David, was born. The family then moved to San Francisco where their daughters, Melody and Nancy, soon followed. San Francisco was Art's favorite place in the world and the place where his love of jazz grew as he enjoyed the 1960s music scene with his fellow Coasties. Eventually, the family returned to Jacksonville then Tampa to be closer to relatives, but San Francisco was the place Art would sing that "he left his heart." Art's career as a structural engineer included work on the Space Shuttle and his specialty, light gage steel projects. He passed on to his children his tireless work ethic, appreciation for National Parks, especially those in the West, jazz and classical music, and being born in the greatest country in the world. His love and pride for his family was always abundant. He provided a wonderful life for his wife and three children. He is survived by his former wife, Marion Roset; children, David Roset (Margaret), Melody Roset (Ken), and Nancy Miller (John); grandchildren, Dylan Miller, Kathleen Roset, Hailey Miller and Peter Roset. He will also be remembered fondly by Helen Wilton. www.blountcurrymacdill.com