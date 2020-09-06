1/1
Arthur ROSET
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSET, Arthur Vincent passed away peacefully July 30, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. He was 88 years old. Raised by Cuban mother, Lola Evangeline Perez, he was taught the importance of education and hard work. He proudly served his country in the Coast Guard from 1952-1956, then on the GI Bill, earned his degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Miami. Art met his wife, Marion, in Miami. They moved to Seattle where their son, David, was born. The family then moved to San Francisco where their daughters, Melody and Nancy, soon followed. San Francisco was Art's favorite place in the world and the place where his love of jazz grew as he enjoyed the 1960s music scene with his fellow Coasties. Eventually, the family returned to Jacksonville then Tampa to be closer to relatives, but San Francisco was the place Art would sing that "he left his heart." Art's career as a structural engineer included work on the Space Shuttle and his specialty, light gage steel projects. He passed on to his children his tireless work ethic, appreciation for National Parks, especially those in the West, jazz and classical music, and being born in the greatest country in the world. His love and pride for his family was always abundant. He provided a wonderful life for his wife and three children. He is survived by his former wife, Marion Roset; children, David Roset (Margaret), Melody Roset (Ken), and Nancy Miller (John); grandchildren, Dylan Miller, Kathleen Roset, Hailey Miller and Peter Roset. He will also be remembered fondly by Helen Wilton. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved