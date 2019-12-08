Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur STEMLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEMLER, Arthur Wheeler 96, husband of the late Shirley Beebe Stemler passed away in Tampa, FL, on Dec. 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on June 26 1923 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Arthur L. Stemler and Dorothy Wheeler Stemler. Art attended Foxwood School, Loomis Chaffee School and graduated from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT in 1949. He was Captain of the wrestling team and a member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. During WWII, he was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne and rose to the rank of first Lieutenant. A life long small businessman, he finished his career as President and CEO of Viking Cases. He was a longtime member of Suncoast Porsche Club and Suncoast BMW Club. He instructed for over 20 years in High Performance Driving Schools. He is survived by his sons, Robert D. and Bruce S. Stemler; and daughter, Kimberly Stemler Strickland (William). He also leaves grand children, Kara Strickland Parad- iso (Tommy), Collins B. Stemler and Mollie C. Stem- ler; and great-grandchildren Drew and Dylan Paradiso; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be scheduled at a later time.

