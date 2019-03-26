Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur W. STEVENS. View Sign

STEVENS, Arthur W.



died peacefully after a short illness on March 12, 2019 in New Port Richey, FL, at the age of 94. Born on July 13, 1924 in Old Town, Maine, he grew up in Wilton, Maine, then served in the Navy. Later he was called to the ministry and graduated from Bloomfield Seminary. Art served two congregations in New Jersey then returned with his family to Maine in 1964. As a rural pastor he served several churches, then became a Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Maine. Retiring in the early 1980's he soon relocated to Florida where he happily enjoyed the last 20+ years of his life. As a friend of Bill W's, Art was grateful for long- term sobriety, and known to encourage others to "enjoy the journey". He is survived by his children, Bruce and Lottie (Butters), Marie and Mark (Cooper), and Ruth and Peter (Ambrozaitis); eight grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. His oldest son, Gregory C. Stevens predeceased him. A memorial service will be held on April 13 at 2 pm, at The Community Congregational Church of New Port Richey, 6533 Circle Blvd., New Port Richey, FL 34652. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or to The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired, 8610 Galen Wilson Blvd., New Port Richey, FL 34688.





