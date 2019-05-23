Asa DeBois "A.D." LEWIS (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Idlewild Baptist Church
18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd.
Lutz, FL
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Idlewild Baptist Church
18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd.
Lutz, FL
View Map
Obituary
LEWIS, Asa DeBois "A.D."

went home to be with our Lord on May 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A.D. was born October 24, 1931, in Balm, Florida. He graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1950. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Cooper Lackey Lewis; his sister, Evelyn Moore; daughter, Terri Lewis Karpy; son, Matthew Lewis (Joy); son, Kobe Tomas (Mickey); grandchildren, Ronald Kobe Tomas, Jan Tomas Greene (Jonathan), Joseph Karpy, Connor Karpy, Ryan Lewis; and great-granddaughters, Levey Greene and Lelia Greene, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10 am and services at 11 am at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd., Lutz, FL 33548. Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood, handling arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019
