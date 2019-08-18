Service Information Reese Funeral Home Inc 510 Noble Ave W Seminole , FL 33772 (727)-391-9954 Send Flowers Obituary

MYERS, Asa C. of Seminole passed away on August 11, 2019 at age 93. She was born and raised in London, England. She served in the British W.A.A.F. (Women's Auxiliary Air Force) during WWII where she met her American Airman. They married in June, 1945. Asa traveled the world with her husband and daughters and resided in many states, plus six years in the Far East and four years in Europe. Asa was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Myers; parents, Alfred and Annie Young; and sister, Bette Oldfield. Asa is survived her sister, Jean Housego (Albert "Jum"); daughters, Susan Else (Robert), Sheila Eiden (Gary), Laura Myers; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Asa was a very active volunteer for the All Children's Hospital Guild serving as Guild president and Chair of the Beach Branch. She chaired the Mrs. Santa luncheon and fashion show for 20 years. She is also known for putting on other fashion shows for the Guild and for the Military Officers Wives Club (MOWC). Asa was generous, compassionate and resilient. She was passionate about volunteering. She had a great sense of style and grace. Her beautiful smile and elegance will be remembered by all who knew her. After a long battle, she finally succumbed to ovarian cancer. Asa's memorial service will be Saturday, August 24, at 1 pm at the Reese Funeral Home, 6767 Seminole Blvd, Seminole. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations in Asa's name may be made to:

MYERS, Asa C. of Seminole passed away on August 11, 2019 at age 93. She was born and raised in London, England. She served in the British W.A.A.F. (Women's Auxiliary Air Force) during WWII where she met her American Airman. They married in June, 1945. Asa traveled the world with her husband and daughters and resided in many states, plus six years in the Far East and four years in Europe. Asa was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Myers; parents, Alfred and Annie Young; and sister, Bette Oldfield. Asa is survived her sister, Jean Housego (Albert "Jum"); daughters, Susan Else (Robert), Sheila Eiden (Gary), Laura Myers; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Asa was a very active volunteer for the All Children's Hospital Guild serving as Guild president and Chair of the Beach Branch. She chaired the Mrs. Santa luncheon and fashion show for 20 years. She is also known for putting on other fashion shows for the Guild and for the Military Officers Wives Club (MOWC). Asa was generous, compassionate and resilient. She was passionate about volunteering. She had a great sense of style and grace. Her beautiful smile and elegance will be remembered by all who knew her. After a long battle, she finally succumbed to ovarian cancer. Asa's memorial service will be Saturday, August 24, at 1 pm at the Reese Funeral Home, 6767 Seminole Blvd, Seminole. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations in Asa's name may be made to: HopkinsAllChildrens.org/foundation or by calling 727-767-2373. E. James Reese Funeral Home ReeseFuneral.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close