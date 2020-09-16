1/
Ashby JORDAN
1939 - 2020
JORDAN, Ashby Miner Sr., MD 81, of Columbia, SC, died on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Tampa, FL, on February 11, 1939, he was a son of Burwell Lucius Jordan, Jr. and Margaret Weekely Jordan. He was predeceased by two brothers, Burwell Lucius Jordan III and Thomas Robert Jordan. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ann Mengle Jordan; sons, Ashby Miner Jordan II (Lisa) and David Sean Jordan (Jennifer); and his seven grandchildren. The funeral service for Dr. Jordan will be held at 10:30 am on September 21 at Shives Funereal Home, 7600 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
SEP
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
SEP
21
Burial
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
September 15, 2020
To Phyllis and family,
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We loved Dr. Jordan. He was a dear friend. We will truly miss him.
Dr. Aletha Whitlock
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Doc, you will truly be missed. You have always been like family to us. To Mimi, Dave and the rest of the family, you are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you!
Karyne
Friend
September 15, 2020
Ashby was always generous and kind to me, serving as my mentor and friend. He taught me how to transition from a busy clinician to an administrative physician at Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC from 1998 until 2004. I continue to serve in this role to this day. Often, I stop and think of his words and remember our times together. I feel so fortunate to have had a warm and caring pediatrician as my teacher who exhibited a famous sense of humor! My condolences to Phyllis, David and Ashby, and all of the family and his friends. His dedication to his family was unequalled. Love from both of us, Stacey and Jim
Stacey V Brennan MD
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Doc, you will be truly missed. My condolences to Phyllis and the family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers as you go through this difficult time. Love to you all. Beverly and Bob Borucki
Beverly Borucki
Friend
