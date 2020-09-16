Ashby was always generous and kind to me, serving as my mentor and friend. He taught me how to transition from a busy clinician to an administrative physician at Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC from 1998 until 2004. I continue to serve in this role to this day. Often, I stop and think of his words and remember our times together. I feel so fortunate to have had a warm and caring pediatrician as my teacher who exhibited a famous sense of humor! My condolences to Phyllis, David and Ashby, and all of the family and his friends. His dedication to his family was unequalled. Love from both of us, Stacey and Jim

Stacey V Brennan MD

Coworker