JORDAN, Ashby Miner Sr., MD 81, of Columbia, SC, died on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Tampa, FL, on February 11, 1939, he was a son of Burwell Lucius Jordan, Jr. and Margaret Weekely Jordan. He was predeceased by two brothers, Burwell Lucius Jordan III and Thomas Robert Jordan. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ann Mengle Jordan; sons, Ashby Miner Jordan II (Lisa) and David Sean Jordan (Jennifer); and his seven grandchildren. The funeral service for Dr. Jordan will be held at 10:30 am on September 21 at Shives Funereal Home, 7600 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 16, 2020.