FIRST, Ashley Lynn



32, of Valrico, ascended from this earthly world to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 3, 2019. A Christian and a Florida native, Ashley was born in Tampa on February 5, 1987. Ashley is survived by her three children, Rory Collins Jr. (RJ) age 12, Kadin Collins age 9, and Aurora Hall-First age 4; her fiance;e', Corey Hall; both sets of parents, biological mother, Becky and her husband, Mike Summers; and biological father, Mike Jr. and his wife, Yvonne First; her sisters, Krystal First-Argila, Shelby Summers, Darian Rohn, and Tiffany Suarez; her paternal grandparents, Linda and Mike First Sr., along with a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends. Ashley passed unexpectedly from multiple cardiac arrests brought on by loss of oxygen during a severe asthma attack. Ashley was a beautiful soul full of love, kindness and generosity. Ashley's spirit will live on through Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior, but also through her organ donation to save the life of another human being. Ashley is loved always and forever and will be truly missed by all. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 4 pm at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Road, Riverview, FL 33578 with the family receiving friends from 2-4 pm prior to her service. Remembrances may also be posted online at:



