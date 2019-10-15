VAIL, Ashley Mosier 71, of Tampa, FL. Born Sept. 6, 1948, passed Oct. 10, 2019 at home after his fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife of six years, SuJuan (Cui) Vail; brothers; William Vail, Victor (Richard) Vail, and Larry (Marie) Vail; sisters, Veronica (Dave) Fish, Lorrie (Robert) Hird. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Martha Vail; brother, David Vail. Active in the U.S. Merchant Marines as a Radio Communications Officer and a very active Ham Radio Operator.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 15, 2019