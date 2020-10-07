Athina STOUPAS

STOUPAS, Athina T. 77, of Dunedin, passed away October 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Theodore; children, John, Panagioti, Demetrios, Demetra, George, Vasiliki; and grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Alexia and Athinoula; as well as her sisters and brother-in-law. Visitation will take place today, Wednesday, October 7, 5-7 pm, at Curlew Hills in Palm Harbor followed by a service 11 am, Thursday, at Hellenic Orthodox Traditionalist Church, 1910 Douglas Avenue, Clearwater. Curlew Hills Palm Harbor
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 7, 2020.