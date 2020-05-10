Aubrey Houston
1927 - 2020
HOUSTON, Aubrey Clay 92, passed away May 6, 2020 at Arbor Oaks in Lakeland, Florida. The son of John D. and Edith Houston, Aubrey was born in Wylie, Texas August 30, 1927. Following graduation from high school in Garland, Texas, he joined the Maritime Service which took him to many ports around the world. He later went to work for Dallas Power & Light as a lineman. On Christmas Day 1950, Aubrey married Rebekah Freeman. He joined the Naval Reserve in 1951 and was called to active duty as a Navy Seabee where he was stationed on the island of Guam. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Aubrey went back to Dallas Power & Light where he worked until 1966. After many years of attending school at night, Aubrey graduated in 1966 from Arlington State College with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Following graduation, Aubrey moved his family to Florida and spent his career in the electric utility business. The last 17 years of his working career he was general manager of Glades Electric Cooperative in Moore Haven, Florida. Aubrey and his wife, Becky, retired to Temple Terrace, Florida and lived a wonderful life that included golf, church, traveling, Masonic lodge and other social clubs. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Temple Terrace and an active member of Masonic Tampa Lodge #240 where, at his last meeting, he was presented with an award for 70 years of membership. Aubrey was predeceased by Becky, his wife of 68 years. He is survived by his sons, John Houston (Petra) and David Houston; and grandchildren Sandra Taylor (Adam), Jessica Murphy, David H. Houston (Heather), and Andrew Clay Houston. Aubrey will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
