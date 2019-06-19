|
|
O'NEILL, Aubrey Katelyn
beautiful 6 year old angel from Riverview, was taken from us suddenly on Friday, June 14, 2019. Aubrey was cherished and will be missed by her loving parents, Bryan and Stacey O'Neill; her devoted brother, Brennan Connor; along with grandparents, aunts, uncle, and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, 1:45 pm, at Hillsboro Memorial, 2323 W. Brandon Boulevard in Brandon. Interment will be private. A full obituary with an online guestbook for expressing condolences available at segalfuneralhome.com. Please omit flowers as a scholarship fund will be established in loving memory of Aubrey. Information concer- ning contributions to this fund will be posted on the website as soon as it is available.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019