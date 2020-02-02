Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey BARTLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARTLEY, Audrey Jane (Helmer) joined the angels at 6:33 am, Friday, January 17, 2020 in Wesley Chapel, FL at her daughter, Karen's home with daughters, Karen and Andrea and their families by her side. Audrey is survived by her daughters, Nancy Evensen Hoehn (Hugo Hoehn), Karen Rose Bartley DiBrango (George DiBrango), Andrea Bartley Trout; son, David Earl Evensen; along with step-daughters, Janet Susan Miller (Scott Miller) and Heather Jane Huston (Robert Huston). Audrey is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Nordengren, Carol Elser, and Sharon Poggenpohl (Rex Poggenpohl). She has 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Audrey was born March 28, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Austin and Rose Helmer. She attended Illinois Masonic Hospital Medical Center School of Nursing where she obtained her degree as a Registered Nurse: Surgical Field. She was licensed and worked as a surgical nurse in Chicago, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida. In 1956, Audrey married Earl (Cork) LeRoy Evensen, and had Nancy and David while practicing nursing in Chicago. In 1961, they moved to Three Lakes, WI. Audrey worked as a scrub nurse at a hospital in Eagle River from 1961-1965. In 1966, Audrey, Nancy and David moved back to Chicago. In 1967, Audrey joined Dr. Vernon H. Bartley at his Elmhurst, IL, private medical office. On September 30, 1969, Audrey married Vernon Herbert Bartley and she moved to Elmhurst, Illinois where the couple had daughters Karen (1971) and Andrea (1972). In 1980, Audrey and Vernon moved to Brandon, Florida with their two youngest. In 1990, Audrey and Vernon moved to their beloved home in Tampa Palms where regular walks in nature, golfing, gardening and entertaining family and friends were their favorite past times. In 2000, Vernon closed his private medical practice and Audrey retired after nearly 50 years of nursing. Audrey was a fiercely compassionate woman, engaged 150 percent in whatever she set her mind to. She worked alongside Vernon as a skilled surgical nurse, his scrub nurse, adept office manager, his consummate activities coordinator, and his biggest fan. Audrey worked for many hospital auxiliaries. She started the Pink Elephant Movement at Brandon Regional Hospital in the 1980s. She was a devoted mother and would move heaven and earth to make her children happy. From the 1970s 1990, Audrey could be found leading Girl Scout troops, sewing homecoming dresses, coordinating fundraisers and being the band mom. When she had an empty nest, Audrey enjoyed traveling the world with Vernon and visiting her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Audrey lit up a room anywhere she went. In her 70s, she found herself as the Dynamic Membership Coordinator of the Tampa Palms Women's Group and an active participant in her lifelong love of water aerobics. Audrey's life may not have ended as the fairytale she imagined, since afflicted with Alzheimer's Disease and Non-Hodgkins Large B-Cell Lymphoma, but Audrey was a fighter until the very end. Her Irish warrior spirit, her Norwegian Viking grit, and her German discipline had her motivated to keep going. As our father often said, "You have to try," and try she did. In lieu of flowers, we ask you kindly consider making a Memorial Gift in Honor of Audrey Jane Helmer Bartley to one of the following;

