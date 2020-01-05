Guest Book View Sign Service Information Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview 6919 Providence Road Riverview , FL 33578 (813)-677-9494 Celebration of Life 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview 6919 Providence Road Riverview , FL 33578 View Map Service 12:30 PM Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview 6919 Providence Road Riverview , FL 33578 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HENDRICK, Audrey Young 91, beloved wife and widow, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, career woman, church member and friend passed away after declining health and a brief illness on December 28, 2019. Audrey was the oldest of three girls of Raymond Ashby Young and Mary Anne "Mae" Richeson Young of Richmond, VA. She was a graduate of James Madison College in Harrisonburg, VA. and in 1948 married Charles (Chuck) Hendrick in Richmond, VA. To explore new opportunities, the family moved from Richmond to Tampa, FL for a new life in 1953. Audrey was a modern woman; wife, mother and career woman, working in the insurance industry and then later as an Executive Secretary for Hillsborough County. Audrey balanced family and work raising three active boys while contributing to the family bank account. In 1966, the family of five moved to the sleepy town of Brandon. Audrey's joys included going to church at First Baptist Church of Brandon, sewing, spending time with her children, grand-daughters and later great-grandsons and gardening with her orchids and staghorn ferns. Audrey is survived by her three sons, Charles (Chuck Jr.) of Tampa, FL, Steven Keith (wife Annie), of Brandon FL and Forrest Brian (LTC, USA, Ret., wife Brenda) of Huntsville, AL; granddaughters, Audrey Hendrick Moore (husband Mickey), Shannon Jo Hendrick and Stephanie Hendrick; great-grandsons, Shane Hendrick Moore and Rocco Fanelli Moore; and her sisters, Athene Hanson and Murriel Cain and their families in Richmond. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 when family welcomes friends from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with services beginning at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Florida Gulf Coast Chapter ( ), or First Baptist Church of Brandon.

