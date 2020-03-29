KNOX, Audrey M. passed peacefully from this world in her 95th year after a short illness February 17, 2020. She immigrated from the U.K. in 1980 to make her home in South Pasadena, FL area. She was a well traveled, entrepreneurial and a determined woman who was a very engaging story teller. She happily cruised her way around the world several times. Audrey lived her life as she wished with enthusiastic flare and grace. She was a member of Pasadena Community Church and a significant dedicated patron of the Music Scholarship Program at U.S.F. She remained calm and carried on and is missed by many dear friends. American Veritas Group, Inc
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020