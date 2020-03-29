KNOX, Audrey M. passed peacefully from this world in her 95th year after a short illness February 17, 2020. She immigrated from the U.K. in 1980 to make her home in South Pasadena, FL area. She was a well traveled, entrepreneurial and a determined woman who was a very engaging story teller. She happily cruised her way around the world several times. Audrey lived her life as she wished with enthusiastic flare and grace. She was a member of Pasadena Community Church and a significant dedicated patron of the Music Scholarship Program at U.S.F. She remained calm and carried on and is missed by many dear friends. American Veritas Group, Inc

