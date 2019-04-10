SANTAMARIA, Audrey
|
88, of Hudson, FL, died on March 26, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred A. and Ida Ruth Hopkins; brothers, Fred A. Jr. and William; and sister, Lillian. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Ralph M. Santamaria; sister, Ann Baker of Portsmouth, VA; niece, Jill LaBlond of Chesapeake, VA; and cousin, Alice Feuerstein of Orlando, FL. A Celebration of Life was held on April 6.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019