Audrey SHECK
SHECK, Audrey Janis (Pullman) died September 17, 2020 at the age of 66 from severe injuries resulting from a tragic car accident. Audrey was predeceased by her son, Robert Joseph. She was a beloved sister to Enid Dembo (Richard) and Elaine M. Norsworthy (Dick) who loved her individuality and her optimism. She is survived by her two sisters; her niece, Julie Beth Weaver; and nephew, Gareth Scott Dembo. Audrey will be sorely missed for her complete and utter devotion to caring for people in need. She was a Home Health Aide and would do anything and everything for every client she had, no matter the hour, distance, or what the job entailed. Audrey derived great joy from helping and also had a great independent spirit where even if alone, life was an "adventure"; and she had plenty of them. She was more than a sister, mother, and aunt; just purely a "beautiful soul". A small, private family service will be held on October 1 in Ocala, FL and as the many tears flow, we will never forget our dear sister. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity or on behalf of Audrey Sheck to Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 3142, St. Petersburg, FL 33731-3142.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
