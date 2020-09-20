Audrey WILEY

WILEY, Audrey C. 91, of Palm Harbor, passed away September 5, 2020. Audrey was preceded in death by the love of her life Melvin Botts; her son, Raymond Botts; and infant, Mary Botts. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Barnhouse, Donna Carter, Janet Davidson; her son, Richard Botts; and sisters, Kathleen Wynn and Juanita Rinehart. Her legacy includes 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren. Audrey grew up in Ludlow, KY and lived in Hebron, KY before moving to Florida in 1961. She was a waitress in multiple Howard Johnson restaurants in the area and loved serving others. Throughout her 91 years, she always found the time to take care of others when needed. She enjoyed cooking and loved making wedding cakes. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 10 am at St. Luke Catholic Church 2757 Alderman Road Palm Harbor, Fl 34684. ALife Tribute FuneralCare



