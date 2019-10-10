|
DeSCHOOLMEESTER, August J. 88, of Plant City, FL, passed away on October 4, 2019. Born on September 27, 1931 in Rochester, NY, August was the son of the late Camille and Laura DeSchoolmeester. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Survivors include his loving sons, Daniel D. (Cynthia) DeSchoolmeester, David W. (Wendy) DeSchoolmeester; as well as his six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. August was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Naomi K.; his brother, George and his great-grandson. Graveside Service will be at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, 2323 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2 pm with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in August's memory to Lifepath Hospice, www.chaptershealth.org. Sunset Funeral Home www.sunset-fh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019