88, of Plant City, FL, passed away on October 4, 2019. Born on September 27, 1931 in Rochester, NY, August was the son of the late Camille and Laura DeSchoolmeester. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Survivors include his loving sons, Daniel D. (Cynthia) DeSchoolmeester, David W. (Wendy) DeSchoolmeester; as well as his six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. August was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Naomi K.; his brother, George; and his great-grandson. Graveside Service will be at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, 2323 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in August's memory to Lifepath Hospice, www.chaptershealth.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019