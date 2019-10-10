Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
(813) 986-2402
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillsboro Memorial Gardens
2323 West Brandon Boulevard
Brandon, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for August DeSchoolmeester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

August J. DeSchoolmeester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
August J. DeSchoolmeester Obituary
88, of Plant City, FL, passed away on October 4, 2019. Born on September 27, 1931 in Rochester, NY, August was the son of the late Camille and Laura DeSchoolmeester. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Survivors include his loving sons, Daniel D. (Cynthia) DeSchoolmeester, David W. (Wendy) DeSchoolmeester; as well as his six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. August was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Naomi K.; his brother, George; and his great-grandson. Graveside Service will be at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, 2323 West Brandon Boulevard, Brandon, FL on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in August's memory to Lifepath Hospice, www.chaptershealth.org.
Sunset Funeral Home www.sunset-fh.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of August's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Download Now