MUENCH, August Albert Jr. 83, of Ruskin, a fisher, crabber, and environmentalist, died August 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Muench (Ealer) and his son, Scott Muench. He leaves behind his sons, Stephen Muench, August Muench-Nasrallah, and Samuel Muench; his sister, Kay (Muench) Jiretz; and six grandchildren, to whom he was beloved. Visiting hours with the family at 10 am, Saturday, August 24, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, to be immediately followed by a service celebrating his life at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 21, 2019