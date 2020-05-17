August VanEEPOEL
Van EEPOEL, August Michael 71, a fourth-generation Tampa native and a follower of Jesus Christ, died May 16, 2020. He deeply loved his wife, Kathi, sharing life with her for 35 years. He cherished each of his daughters, Amy Valentine, Laura Connolly, and Erin Hamilton, and embraced their husbands, Stephen Valentine, Brian Connolly, and Dieter Hamilton, as sons. He had six grandchildren who filled him with joy, Hunter Valentine, Chloe Valentine, John "Jack" Connolly, Henry Connolly, Ella Hamilton, and Emilia "Millie" Hamilton. The oldest of nine children, Gus will be greatly missed by his siblings, James, Catherine, Michael, Mary, Richard, Jane (Rayborn), and Thomas Van Eepoel. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, August and Betty Van Eepoel and his brother, William Van Eepoel. Always living life to the fullest, Gus balanced his family, spiritual life, and work with memory-making activities with his family, including snow skiing, sailboat racing and cruising at Davis Island Yacht Club, hiking and camping in the North Carolina mountains, and special family cooking events and annual beach vacations. Gus practiced law in Tampa throughout his 47-year career, focusing on family estate planning and related family business. With his background as a Certified Public Accountant, he guided his clients with legal advice from a financial perspective. He highly valued his client conferences and used them as opportunities to educate as well as learn from his clients. His experience as an adjunct tax professor at the University of South Florida taught him the value of asking questions and actively listening to better understand his clients' needs. Gus was an active member of Bell Shoals Baptist Church, teaching a weekly adult Bible class for many years. He recently joined First Baptist Church of Tampa after moving nearby. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at First Baptist Church of Tampa, 302 West Kennedy Avenue, Saturday, May 23, at 11 am. The church will abide by COVID-19 guidelines for seating in the 800-seat sanctuary. There will be no visitation prior to or following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gus's memory may be made to Bible Study Fellowship International. https://www.bsfinternational.org/support/give/? source=bsfinternational.org&fund_id=1&category_id=3. Please sign August's guestbook at: www.GardenOfMemoriesTampa.com

