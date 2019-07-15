Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Augustine "Titi" ALVAREZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALVAREZ, Augustine "Titi"



91, passed away peacefully at his home July 2, 2019 in the care of his loved ones. He was born August 14, 1927 in Tampa to Ernest Alvarez and Celia Suarez. Titi leaves behind his wife of 66 years Consuelo; daughters, Nancy (Clint) Evans, Chicky (David) Evans, Julie (Delton) Lynch; grandchildren, Jennifer (Greg) McGee, Ira (Brandy) Evans, Amanda (Frank) Seaton, Godson Dr. Angel Lopez (Betsy); and four great grandchildren. He also leaves behind brothers, Ceferino Suarez, Roland, William, Henry and Ernest Alvarez and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ernie, Jerry, Sappy and Leon Alvarez; Mario, Tony, Hugh and Michael Suarez; and sister, Argelia Such. Titi worked hard all his life to support his family, working 35 years with the City of Tampa as a mechanic. He loved to fish and was an expert with the cast net. Titi was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Graveside service will be held at Centro Espanol Cemetery, Tuesday, July 16 at 10 am.

