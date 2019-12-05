|
ANDERSON, Augustus 3 months, of Port Richey, passed away December 1, 2019. Survived by parents, Kristopher and Stephanie; sister, Aryabella; maternal grandparents Joel (Tammy) Garrison; maternal great-grandmother, Nancy Calsyn; aunts and uncles, Kyle (Tina Zupancic) Anderson and Christine (Eric) Ventura; cousins, Varis Zupancic, Serenity Anderson, and Amanda and Alex Ventura. Memorial Service is Saturday, December 14 at noon at Dobies Funeral Home on Congress Street. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019