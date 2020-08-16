1/1
Aurora CASTELLANO
CASTELLANO, Aurora M. passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 11, 1922 in Tampa, and was married to her husband, Norman for 78 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Aurora was a master seamstress who took great pride and enjoyed creating her daughter's wedding gown and many costumes and clothes for the family. She leaves her son, Norman J. Castellano M.D. (Myriam); daughter, Carolyn Luis (Nelson); grandchildren, Katherine Girgenti (Joe), Victor Castellano, Emily Cimino (B.J.), Elizabeth Tanner (James); great-grand-children, Vincent and Sofia Girgenti, Julian and Lola Castellano, and Rachel and Justen Cimino. In lieu of flowers, if you wish please make a donation of your choice.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
