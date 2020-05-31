BONDI, Austin "Gus" 87 passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. He was born March 21, 1933 in Peekskill, NY to the late Augustino and Catherine (DiNovo). After graduating from Albany High in 1951, he worked at General Electric Schenectady, NY for two years but was then called to serve our country in the Korean War. When he returned, he worked as a draftsman at GE Schenectady. In 1957 he started his own business, Dependable Disposal Service. He sold the business in 1979 and worked at GE in Selkirk, NY as a technician where he retired in 1993. In 1997 he moved to Winter Haven, FL and in 2007 he moved to Zephyrhills, FL. Gus was an avid shuffler. For two years he was president of the International Shufflers Assn which allowed him to travel abroad for many tournaments promoting the sport. He served as President of the National and International Shuffleboard Assn for two years. Gus won many awards during the years and in 2015 was inducted into the shuffleboard Hall of Fame. Survivors include his wife of 64 years Marie (Malat); son, Philip (Wendy); daughter, Catherine Amore (Joseph); grandchildren, Sara Cassidy and Adam Bondi; great-grandchildren, Rosemarie and Madeline Cassidy, Hudson Bondi and Aiden Mace. He is predeceased by his sister, Genevieve Tripp. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN. 38105 and/or Gulf Side Hospice, 2061 Collier Pkwy. Land O'Lakes, FL 34639
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.