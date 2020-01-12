|
|
STEPAN, Austin "Big Guy", "Bubs", "Bubby", "Bud" Born July 14, 1999 and raised in St. Petersburg, FL, passed January 7, 2020. Traveling across the U.S. in his young teenage years, Austin settled down in Boca Raton. Austin was a bright young man with a full life ahead of him which was suddenly cut short. Austin loved his family, enjoyed reading and cooking. Austin was survived by his parents, Renee and Anne and Brian and Mary; his sisters, Lexi Schultz and Lyndsey Remington; grandmother, Edith Hryczaniuk; and niece, Olivia Koch. Austin was also blessed with a large extended family. Both near and far who will miss him dearly. There will be two celebrations of life. Saturday January 18, 2020 at 6-8 pm at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. M.L.K. Jr St. N., St. Petersburg, FL, and Saturday January 25, 2020 10:30 am - 12pm at First Christian Church 13272 Park Blvd. N.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020