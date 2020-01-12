Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Christian Church
13272 Park Blvd. N.
View Map
STEPAN, Austin "Big Guy", "Bubs", "Bubby", "Bud" Born July 14, 1999 and raised in St. Petersburg, FL, passed January 7, 2020. Traveling across the U.S. in his young teenage years, Austin settled down in Boca Raton. Austin was a bright young man with a full life ahead of him which was suddenly cut short. Austin loved his family, enjoyed reading and cooking. Austin was survived by his parents, Renee and Anne and Brian and Mary; his sisters, Lexi Schultz and Lyndsey Remington; grandmother, Edith Hryczaniuk; and niece, Olivia Koch. Austin was also blessed with a large extended family. Both near and far who will miss him dearly. There will be two celebrations of life. Saturday January 18, 2020 at 6-8 pm at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. M.L.K. Jr St. N., St. Petersburg, FL, and Saturday January 25, 2020 10:30 am - 12pm at First Christian Church 13272 Park Blvd. N.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
