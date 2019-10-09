PARRISH, Ava Joy 85, of Tampa, passed away October 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Drew and Jane Wallace; brother, Bob Wallace; sister-in-law, Alice Wallace; mother-in-law, Kaky Parrish. Ava is survived by her husband of 41 years, John R. Parrish Jr.; children, John F. (Eileen) Youngcourt, Vickii Bergeron and Dan, Karen Youngcourt and Carol; grandchildren, Michael (Kim), Eric (Chiggy), Jennifer, Jason, Kevin (Do-rene), Courtney (Aaron), Samantha, Lee (Danielle); great-grandchildren, Kayla, Teagan, Avery, Raeanne, Izaak, Chloe, Amelia, Adrian, Delaney; dear friend, Barbel Nowak. A special thank you to nephew Mike Wallace; many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11 from 2-3 pm with a service beginning at 3 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa FL. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Metropolitan Ministries or Lifepath Hospice or a . www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019