Avelene HICKMANN Obituary
HICKMANN, Avelene

94, of St. Petersburg passed March 14, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice, Pinellas Park. She was born in Catawba, Wisconsin and spent many years as an elementary teacher in Wisconsin and Florida. She taught at Tyrone and Bauder Elementary and was well respected as a teacher by students and administrators. In retirement she taught water aerobics and made long lasting friendships that remain true today. She enjoyed bowling on several teams and served as team secretary. She enjoyed all sports and followed many teams including Duke University basketball. She served for 50 years as a Eucharistic at her church, St. Jude. Ave is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, George Hickmann, nieces and nephews, Alan (Trish) Erickson, Barbara (Chuck) Poch, Terry (Barbara) Erickson, Pamela James (Rick Martingilio), sisters-in-law Sister Rosemary Hickmann, Janice Stauske; and brother- in-law, William Hickmann. She was preceded by her parents, Paul and Lena Gehring; sister Rose Marie, and brother-in-law, Iver Erickson. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20 at St Jude, 5815 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg from 10-11 am with funeral mass and gathering to follow.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 18, 2019
