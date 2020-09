Avery TATE

Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Avery's life story with friends and family

Share Avery's life story with friends and family

TATE, Avery L. 77, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Saturday September 19, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories husband, James Tate Jr. of 42 years; children, Cynthia Peterson, Shelita Hagan, Toyeshia Tate, Charlotte Ray, Curtis Brown Jr., Howard Maddox IV. Public visitation, October 2, 2020 at Davis and Davis Funeral Services 2-4 pm. Funeral Services October 3, 2020 at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 1 pm, 3455 21st Ave. So., St. Petersburg, FL. 33711.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store