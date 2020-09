Or Copy this URL to Share

MACON, Azell 71, passed into eternal rest Sunday August 30, 2020. He will truly be missed by his loving family. Public Visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 12-2 pm at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in St. Petersburg, FL 727-894-2266. Final rites have been entrusted to Gatlin Mortuary of Valdosta, Georgia.



