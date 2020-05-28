Azucena GUZMAN
GUZMAN, Azucena affectionately known as "Cori" and "Yeya" was born on November 8, 1930 and passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, at 89 years of age. A Tampa native, she devoted her life to her family, as a professional seamstress and full-time wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years Robert Guzman; brother, Paul De Armas; and sister, Bohemia "Kiki" Estrada. She is survived by her four children, Denise Stuart, Randy Guzman, Tammy McGlinsey, and Kimberly Wade; six grandchildren, Ian Rushing, Randy Guzman, Natalie Guzman, Garrett Guzman, Nicolas Fernandez, and Robert Austen Wade; three great-grandchildren; three nieces, Priscilla Shuck, Yamilla Connick, and Brenda Sinatra; and many friends. She will be greatly missed.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
