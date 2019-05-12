Services Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 2201 Dr. MLK St. North St. Petersburg , FL 33704 (727) 822-2059 Resources More Obituaries for Bach Michael Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bach James Michael

Obituary Condolences MICHAEL, Lt. Col. Bach James Jr.



A man who loved to write limerick, On March 24, 2019 did he finally kick.



Let it always be said, That a good life he led



And his memory is one that will always stick



Michael was born in Utica, New York, October 5, 1928. His father, Michael J. Bach Sr. was a first generation German immigrant who was estranged from his nuclear family for having the courage to marry Gertrude (nee Smith), of Irish descent. They had a long, wonderful life together. By all accounts, Michael Jr. enjoyed a magical childhood and was especially close to his sisters, Suzanne Scian (deceased), and Gretchen Fletcher (Sun City, Arizona). In 1948, Michael graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology. Little known is that his degree was in publishing and printing, a field he worked in for exactly one summer job. Michael enlisted in the U.S. Army soon after graduating. He served in the 101st Airborne division. As he prepared for deployment to Korea, a car accident left him with injuries that kept him state-side, a life-long rue for him. Still proudly he did serve during our country's activities in both Korea and Vietnam. He retired from military reserves in 1970 as Lieutenant Colonel. Little known is that he made countless parachute jumps in his career and he hated every single one. In 1952, Mike married Margaret Mary (nee Rank). Michael was fiercely loyal to her and loved her dearly. He would need to for the union to last the 65 years it did, as successfully as it did. After her passing in 2017, he never really recovered. Fun fact, Mike was introduced to his future wife by his sister, Suzanne. Marge and Suzanne were roommates in nursing school and remained best friends their whole lives. In 1953, Michael and Marge began having children. First, in 1954, was Kathryn Ann Free (James Steven) of Atlanta, GA; in 1956, Robert Edward Bach of Miami, FL; in 1958, twins, Margaret Mary Abbey (David J.) and David Peter Bach (Margaret Mary), both of St. Petersburg, FL. A perplexing fact is that prior to his daughter's wedding, Michael's wife, his daughter, and his daughter-in-law were all named Margaret Mary Bach, and all three were R.N.s practicing in St. Petersburg. Alas, the pace of four children in five years would not continue, but the kids they did have resulted in five grandchildren, James Free of Atlanta; Matthew Abbey (Blaire) of Chicago; Mary Clauss (Nathaniel) of Atlanta; Millicent Abbey of St. Petersburg; and Margaret Bach (not a misprint) of St. Petersburg. He also had two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Eleanor Clauss, both of Atlanta. His civilian careers included working for Connecticut General Insurance Company in Hartford, CT. In 1970, he transferred to Miami to become their manager for Florida and Puerto Rico. In 1980, he moved companies and began work with National Airlines as Director of Retirement Plans. In 1985, he became an "acquired asset" of Pan American Airlines. In 1990, he retired to a "well-earned life of basking in the sun and drinking beer or vice versa." Unknown to many is that Mike loved Florida (and especially Pass-a-Grille), so much that for the last four years of his career, he worked weekdays in New York City and commuted to Florida on weekends rather than relocate. Known for his sharp wit and humor, Mike was quite a ham. It didn't take much encouragement to get him to read his poetry, play his ukulele, or emcee the local talent show. But did you know he actually had several awards from the Toastmasters club for public speaking competitions? Some of you know Mike the athlete. He began distance running in the military and competed in hundreds of races well into his 70s, including New York and Miami Orange Bowl Marathons. He was just as passionate about golf. But not many know he was a boxer in his high school and early college years. Michael was active in volunteer work. He often served on local boards including for his condo, neighborhood associations, and even the City of St. Pete Beach Budget Committee. He was a Lector for his Catholic dioceses for over 30 years. Mike eagerly gave his time to any fundraisers that needed servers at their beer truck. He loved to support American Legions with his patronage. Also notable is that he had plaques from the Red Cross Blood Banks for the hundreds of donations he gave over the years. Friends and family were his joy. He especially loved having all his children around him, as he did when he passed.



Incomplete though this may be, And on details we may disagree



But, we invite you to add Your stories, good and bad



At a service to honor good ol' Dad



A Memorial Service will be held May 18, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL. Interment of Michael and Margaret will be at Arlington National Cemetery, date to be assigned.



