CARD, Barbara A.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. CARD.
of St. Pete Beach, died April 9, 2019. Born in Beverly, MA. Sept. 19, 1938. She is survived by her three children; and 10 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held April 23, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, St. Pete Beach, FL. Inurnment at Bay Pines VA Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019