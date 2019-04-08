Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. (Hoey) Fox. View Sign





born May 28, 1938, passed away on April 3, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. She was originally from New York and was an avid golfer playing regularly while living in Mountain Manor, Pennsylvania and later at The Villages, FL. Barbara was a registered nurse throughout her professional career. She is preceded in death by husbands Raymond Hoey and Arthur Fox. Barbara is survived by sons, Timothy Hoey and wife Kathy, Christopher Hoey and wife Krista; daughter, Barbara Hoey Brown and husband Mitch; stepson, Craig Fox and wife Claudia; stepdaughters, Linda Fahey and husband Mike, Dale Fox; grandchildren, Caleb, Griffin, Mathew, Bryan, Jacqueline, Karina, Jordan and Trent. The family would like to thank all the angels at Brighton Gardens for their love and support. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church on April 13, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lifepath Hospice of Tampa or the .



