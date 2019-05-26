ATKIN, Barbara Ann



87, Tampa, FL, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord, May 20, 2019. Born in Flint, MI, Barbara graduated from Eastern Michigan University and had been an elementary school teacher and tutor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Amber and Holcomb Rolfe. Barbara leaves behind her spouse of 63 years, Charles Atkin; her daughter, Katherine Weinstein (Martin); her son, Mark Atkin (Susan Lall); her three grandchildren, Alexandra Doak, DDS (LT USN CVN-78), Andrew Atkin, Sarah Atkin; and her cousins in Michigan. Barbara was loved by many, and she will be missed by her friends and neighbors. She enjoyed decorating, shopping, traveling, her summers in Traverse City, MI, and weekly dining with the Wednesday evening group. Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity, FL at 10 am, with services following at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Lifepath Hospice and Palliative Care, or a . The family wishes to thank Martin Britos-Bray MD and Lifepath Hospice and Palliative Care.

