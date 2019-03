Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann (Gestner) HOLZ. View Sign

HOLZ, Barbara Ann (Gestner)



79, of Brandon, FL, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 at Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace after a lengthy illness, fully enveloped by her family's love. Born in Chicago, IL on May 3, 1939, she married Norbert Holz at a young age, and raised five highly talented and energetic children of whom she was very proud. After moving to Spring Hill, FL in 1972, Barbara became quite active in a number of community and civic groups and endeavors including a printing business. Though their marriage ended in 1985, Barbara sincerely appreciated Norbert's continued friendship and support throughout the years, right up until her passing.



She was known for her talented craftwork including her legendary hand-fashioned Christmas ornaments and photo scrapbooks. She always had a song on her lips and in her heart, and loved Elvis, Anne Murray and Celtic music, especially Keith Harkin, for whom she once hosted a special private house concert.



Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Caroline Lebherz (Gestner, Lofland) and Burton Gestner; and her brothers, Charles Gestner and Earl Lofland.



She is survived by her beloved siblings, Bruce (Jean) Gestner, Brenda Bormet, and Garry (Gloria) Gestner; her loving children, Norbert Holz Jr., Bryon (Leesa) Holz, Rana (Scott) Moeggenberg, Christine (Dennis) Holz-Lim and Lenore Holz; her beautiful grandchildren whom she adored and treasured in a most special way, Joseph, Sarah, Andrew, Stephanie, Luke, and Annalise; numerous devoted nieces and nephews throughout the country; and many special friends and neighbors, as she never met a stranger.



Her family will receive friends during visitation on Monday, March 4 at Hillsboro Memorial from 6-8 pm, with a memorial service at 7 pm. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, March 5 at 10:30 am at Nativity Catholic Church, 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, followed by the Catholic Rite of Christian Burial graveside at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.

