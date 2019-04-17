Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann KEENE. View Sign

86, passed away April 13, 2019 with her children at her bedside. She was born September 14, 1932 and was a life long resident of the Tampa Bay area. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Lee Keene. She is survived by her cherished children, Tina Ford (John), Sandi Keene Carnes (Barbara), Shannon Keene (Nidia), Shawn Keene (Paula); and her adored grandchildren, Jason Ford (Erin), Justin Ford, Warren Shannon Keene, III, Lauren Helgeson (Brian), Shawn Keene, Joshua Keene, Willie Peavy (Holly), Shannon Rhodes and J.C. Alvarez who loving referred to her as Neenee and Meme. Great-grandchildren, James Peavy, Ryland Keene and Clayton Helgeson. She had a long career in the hotel industry and later, with her son Shannon, owned and managed Nicks Bar & Grill and Graces Place. One of her great passions was scuba diving and she traveled around the world diving many great reefs with her significant other, Steve Houser, who preceded her in death. She also loved living on the water in Maderia Beach her last years and enjoyed attending the fishing tournaments with her grandsons. Barbara loved to garden, dance and was an avid supporter for animals. She adored her beloved dogs, Penny Sue and Scoshi. Out of all the things that brought her joy none compared to the time she spent with her children. Barbara's beautiful golden light shined so bright on all who were blessed to know her and she will be sorely missed by all. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held Thursday April 18, 2019 at Stowers Funeral Home, 401 W. Brandon Blvd. Brandon, FL 33511. Visitation at 10 am with Service at 11 am, with a procession to Garden of Memories following the Service. There will be a gathering of friends and family afterwards at Sandi's home in Sundance. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elmira's Wildlife Sanctuary, Inc. 13910 Seminole Trail, Wimauma, FL 33598.



The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lisa Keene, Jeannie Murphy and Kathy Kruger for the loving care they provided to our mom during her long illness. And to the scores of friends that have reached out.

