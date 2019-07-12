McKINLEY, Barbara Ann
(Baker) On July 8, 2019, at the young age of 84, God sent his Angels to take her to her final home in Heaven. Barbara was born December 10, 1934 in Baltimore Maryland. She was predeceased by husband, Douglas; son, Douglas, Jr.; brother, Richard Baker; and parents, Stanley and Talitha Grace Baker. Survivors include daughter, Pamela Lentz and her husband, Eddie; daughter, Cheryl Riley; grandson, Philip Hull and his wife, Erin; grandson, Chris Hull and his wife, Dani; sister, Nancy Baker Atikkan and her husband, Esat; sister, Priscilla Baker Ryan; plus extended family and many friends. She retired as Secretary from The Missing Children Help Center. She was a giving and loving wife, Mother, Memaw and friend. She devoted time helping and serving her Church, Bell Shoals Church of Christ. Barbara will be missed by so many and forever loved and respected. Services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 1 pm at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Season's Hospice in Barbara's memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 12, 2019