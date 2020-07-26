1/1
Barbara Ann WRIGHT
WRIGHT, Barbara Ann McCorkle passed away July 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Warren McCorkle, and Fred Wright; and son-in-law, Duane Williams. She is survived by her children, David, Michael, Patty, Lynn, Steven and Susan; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Mom was known as Grandma Beach to her grandchildren. Mom was cherished by all, she was the most beautiful, caring, funniest woman we've ever known. Rest in peace sweet mom. We all love and miss you.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
