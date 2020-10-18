ASHKINS, Barbara (Taft) 94, of Dunedin, Florida. Barbara was born in Mendon, Massachusetts, January 7, 1926, and was the daughter of Carl and Grace Taft of Mendon. Her husband, Dr. Joseph I. Ashkins died in 1994. She was employed by the Draper Corporation for over 25 years, and served three years in the Women's Army Corps. Barbara is survived by a step-daughter, nephew and five great-nephews. No local services are planned. Donations may be made to Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel



