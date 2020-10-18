1/1
Barbara (Taft) Ashkins
1926 - 2020
ASHKINS, Barbara (Taft) 94, of Dunedin, Florida. Barbara was born in Mendon, Massachusetts, January 7, 1926, and was the daughter of Carl and Grace Taft of Mendon. Her husband, Dr. Joseph I. Ashkins died in 1994. She was employed by the Draper Corporation for over 25 years, and served three years in the Women's Army Corps. Barbara is survived by a step-daughter, nephew and five great-nephews. No local services are planned. Donations may be made to Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
