ASHWORTH, Barbara J. passed away April 1, 2020. A born dancer and loved music. She enjoyed nothing more than being on the ballroom floor, whether it was in her dance classes, the social dances, or the competitions. She loved it all and was a natural performer. She appreciated music of all sorts and enjoyed going to concerts and performances. Her wide range of interests left her never at a loss for something she found fun to do. She was an avid reader and was always trying to improve herself through taking classes and gaining experiences. She loved bright colors, especially red, and anything that sparkled, or had butterflies or peacocks on it; that was her favorite. And shrimp - no matter what else was on the menu, it was the shrimp that brought a twinkle to her eye. Her life was full and happy. Barbara was kind and non-judgmental and freely struck up a conversation with anybody she met. Her family and friends will miss her greatly and her early departure from this life will leave a void in many saddened hearts. Barbara, 70, is predeceased by her mother, Norma Land and father, Eugene Ashworth and her beloved cousin, Don Harper. She leaves behind, with much gratitude, her life-long friend, Debbie Lowery in Richmond, VA; as well as her cousin, Susan Harper, who loved her very much; and many friends and family members. Interment will take place in Richmond, VA and a private celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

