BOBBITT, Barbara L. 83, of St Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Barbara is survived by her two loving daughters, Camilla Eddins and Rebecca Jansen. She is the dear sister of Joyce Ann Jeffers, Myrtle Sue Meadows and Homer Clayton Cobb. She is also survived by five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 am - 12 pm with funeral services at 12 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th St. N., St Petersburg, FL 33709. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Clearview Baptist Church, 4310 38th Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713. online condolences may be shared at: www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com. Memorial Park Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020