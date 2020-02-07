Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Barbara Bobbitt Obituary
BOBBITT, Barbara L. 83, of St Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Barbara is survived by her two loving daughters, Camilla Eddins and Rebecca Jansen. She is the dear sister of Joyce Ann Jeffers, Myrtle Sue Meadows and Homer Clayton Cobb. She is also survived by five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 am - 12 pm with funeral services at 12 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th St. N., St Petersburg, FL 33709. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Clearview Baptist Church, 4310 38th Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713. online condolences may be shared at: www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com. Memorial Park Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020
