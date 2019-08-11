BURGESS, Barbara A. Cheadle Barillier, 84, died peacefully on August 3, 2019. Barbara and her husband, Bernard O. Burgess, were married in 1953 and moved to Temple Terrace in 1960, where she was a wonderful mother and homemaker, hostess of frequent parties, and kindergarten teacher. Barbara was preceded in death by Bernie who died in 1991. She is survived by her husband, Alton E. Barillier Jr.; her son, Bryan S. Burgess (Karin); her daughter, Brook Breed (Mark); her five grandchildren, Brenda (Matt), David (Mallory), Michelle (Rory), Allison (Matt) and Andrew; and her five great-grandchildren, Sam, Ben, Adallyn, John Mark and Olivia. A reception to celebrate Barbara's life will be held 4-6 pm on August 17 at her home in Temple Terrace. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Temple Terrace Presbyterian Church or LifePath Hospice.

